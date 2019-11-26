CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Patriot League announced their year-end football awards on Tuesday and several players from both the Lehigh and Lafayette football programs were honored.
Lafayette's Malik Hamm was named the league's defensive player of the year and the Leopards' quarterback, Keegan Shoemaker, was picked as the league's rookie of the year.
Hamm finished with 43 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and eight sacks in 2019. Shoemaker led the Patriot League in total offense this fall.
Lehigh had six all-league selections and Lafayette had 13.
The Mountain Hawks placed three on the all-league first team, Devon Bibbens at wide receiver, Keith Woetzel at linebacker, and Jack Bush for special teams.
For the Leopards, running back Zadok Scott, offensive lineman Jake Marotti, and defensive back Yasir Thomas were on the first-team, in addition to Hamm.