EASTON, Pa. - The Lehigh and Lafayette football game has a new date one day after the postponement was announced. The 156th rivalry game will take place on Saturday, April 10th.
Lafayette had to bow out of playing this upcoming weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests amongst tier 1 personnel within the program.
Lehigh, originally scheduled to make up their game with Bucknell on the 10th, will now host the Bison this Saturday at noon.
The Mountain Hawks and Leopards rivalry will be one of three make-up games to be played that weekend. Kick off for the big game is set for 12:30PM at Fisher Stadium.