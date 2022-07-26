BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Preseason polls and awards time is upon us for the upcoming college football season. Lehigh and Lafayette with several players tabbed to preseason awards lists.
For the Leopards, Malik Hamm and Marco Olivas both earning recognition heading into the 2022 season.
Hamm, a senior defensive linemen earned preseason defensive player of the year recognition. Olivas, a senior linebacker, has been named to the defensive all-league team along with Hamm.
Lafayette tabbed to finish fourth in the Patriot League this season.
Across the valley in Bethlehem, the Mountain Hawks with three defensive players earning preseason recognition.
Mikhari Sibblis, a defensive linemen, and two defensive backs, TyGee Leach and LaTreil Wimberly were all named to the defensive all-league team for the preseason.
The Mountain Hawks picked to finish fifth in the Patriot League this season.