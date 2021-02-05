The Lehigh-Lafayette women's basketball games slated for this weekend were postponed on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Mountain Hawks' program. The Leopards will play this weekend, however, as they are now scheduled to host Boston University on Sunday afternoon.
The Lafayette men's basketball team is set to play a home-and-home series agains Loyola on Sunday and Monday. The Lehigh men's team is also on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Patriot League announced the schedule changes for the Lehigh-Lafayette women's games on Friday night in addition to schedule changes for several other programs including Navy, Boston University, and Colgate.