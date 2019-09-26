Sports

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 08:13 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:13 PM EDT

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh is back home from the West coast, and still searching for their first win of the 2019 season following a 41-13 loss to nationally ranked UC Davis. 

The Mountain Hawks valued their time out West, learning from the experience, and looking forward to bringing that experience back home to Goodman Stadium. 

Tom Gilmore and company host Merrimack this Saturday, the Warriors are making the leap from Division II to FCS this season. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

Becahi edges Parkland in five sets on the road

Becahi edges Parkland in five sets on the road

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

Difo hits tie-breaking RBI single, Nats beat Phillies 5-2

Difo hits tie-breaking RBI single, Nats beat Phillies 5-2

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

Conrad Weiser riding win streak into showdown with Exeter

Conrad Weiser riding win streak into showdown with Exeter

Saucon Valley picks up big home win over Bangor

Saucon Valley picks up big home win over Bangor

BCIAA Golf champions were crowned this week for teams and individuals

BCIAA Golf champions were crowned this week for teams and individuals

Pirates' Vázquez held in case involving alleged sex assault
Westmoreland County Prison

Pirates' Vázquez held in case involving alleged sex assault

Exeter volleyball beats Daniel Boone

Exeter volleyball beats Daniel Boone