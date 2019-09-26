Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh is back home from the West coast, and still searching for their first win of the 2019 season following a 41-13 loss to nationally ranked UC Davis.

The Mountain Hawks valued their time out West, learning from the experience, and looking forward to bringing that experience back home to Goodman Stadium.

Tom Gilmore and company host Merrimack this Saturday, the Warriors are making the leap from Division II to FCS this season.