BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Five Lehigh wrestlers were tabbed as All-Americans by the NWCA on Friday. The status is traditionally earned through performance at the NCAA Championships, but with the cancellation of this year's tournament the NWCA decided to name 160 wrestlers All-Americans.
Jordan Kutler, Brandon Paetzell, Josh Humphreys, Jordan Wood, and Chris Weiler were all named All-Americans. Kutler, Paetzell, and Humphreys were first-team All-Americans while Wood was placed on the second-team. Weiler was an honorable mention choice.
Additionally, a trio of local grapplers shined at the collegiate level in the 2019-20 season and also earned All-American status from the NWCA. Nazareth product Sammy Sasso was named to the first team for Ohio State, Bethlehem Catholic graduate Mikey Labriola earned a spot on the second team with Nebraska, and Liberty grad Luke Werner was an honorable mention selection with Lock Haven.