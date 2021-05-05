BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's lacrosse team enters the Patriot League tournament after a rare happening in 2021, a loss. The Mountain Hawks wings were clipped in their regular season finale at Villanova.
The only loss of the season not a reason for panic within the club, turning the negative into positive energy ahead of their semifinal showdown with Colgate.
Entering the Patriot League tournament this weekend the Mountain Hawks are still ranked top 10 nationally. They are the top-seeded team in the league tournament, earlier this season they defeated Colgate 15-10.
The Mountain Hawks begin their quest toward a Patriot League title on Friday afternoon at 4 PM.