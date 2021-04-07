BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 156th Lehigh-Lafayette game is finally here after a minor setback. The two rivals will take to the field this Saturday at Fisher Stadium in Easton, the Mountain Hawks will be looking to get their offense going against the Leopards.
Through two games this season, the Mountain Hawks have only scored three points. The defense has been a different story, recently holding Bucknell to just six points.
Junior Running back, Rashawn Allen knows the lack of offensive output doesn't just fall on one person. Allen commented that he still believes in his other offensive teammates, and that they have the right guys to play at a productive level their all capable of of.
Lafayette enters this game 1-1, they thumped Colgate and then got thumped themselves by Bucknell. In both games the Leopards have shown their ability to run the ball well.
Head coach Tom Gilmore knows the threat the Leopards possess on the ground, and that his squad can't allow that to lead to big plays through the air. Sophomore safety TyGee Leach echos that same though, knowing the defense can't give up the deep passing plays.
The Mountain Hawks and Leopards kick-off the 156th rivalry on Saturday at 12:30PM.