BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh didn't get the start to the season they would've liked at home last Saturday, letting Villanova run wild on them in the loss. The Mountain Hawks can take plenty away from that game ahead of Richmond this week.
The Mountain Hawks go from one top-25 right into another when they travel to Richmond on Saturday. Sophomore defensive end, Trevor Harris pointed to the style of team and quarterback they just face, and how that can help them adjust and prepare for the Spiders.
Turnovers hurt the Mountain Hawks offensively and defensively last week, something they know needs to be limited.
Sophomore wide receiver, Eric Johnson alluded to the turnovers hurting both sides of the ball. Johnson emphasizing the offense needing to put whole drives together, to put points on the board and allow the defense time to rest.
Kickoff between the Mountain Hawks and Spiders is set for 2:00 PM, this Saturday.