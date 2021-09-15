BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh football returns home at 0-2, after a loss to nationally ranked Richmond last Saturday. The Mountain Hawks hopeful to turn the tide in week three, hosting Princeton.
Lehigh's strength has been their defense for the past few seasons, and outside of the second quarter last week, they held their own in the second half allowing just three points.
Consistency is still key for the Mountain Hawks, head coach Tom Gilmore touching upon that when looking back and ahead.
Princeton hasn't played a game in two years, leaving not much tape for Gilmore and his team to look at and prepare. Even for a team that has been away from the game, Gilmore know what challenges his team will face Saturday.