BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh football opened the Kevin Cahill era on Saturday with a, 38-10 loss to Villanova. While the scoreboard isn't what the Mountain Hawks would've liked to have seen, there is still plenty to be proud about for Cahill.
The Mountain Hawks turned the ball over three times which led to three scores, one of the differences on Saturday.
Aside from the turnovers, Cahill was pleased with the effort his squad put forth on Saturday afternoon, "The positive takeaway is that we had a lot of effort, and that's growth for us. You know, our kids, no matter what the scoreboard says, you've got to give effort and watching the film on Sunday, and seeing it, it was like yeah, we're there."
That effort not missed by Cahill's squad, sophomore linebacker Tyler Ochojski noticed the fight and effort through four quarters from the Brown and White.
Saturday afternoon, the Mountain Hawks hoping to bring that same fight and effort when they visit Merrimack College. The Warriors are also coming off a season opening loss to Holy Cross.
Another good test for the Mountain Hawks defensively and offensively.