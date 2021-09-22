BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh enters their first Patriot League game of the season at 0-3, following their loss to Princeton last Saturday. One team will leave Saturday's game with their first win.
Last Saturday's contest proved two things to the Mountain Hawks, they need to do more offensively and winning college football games isn't easy.
Junior running back, Zaythan Hill commented on the offensive side of the ball, commenting that they just need to "play free". For the other side and team as whole, TyGee Leach mentioned that winning isn't easy at this level.
Colgate is also 0-3, but they feature an athletic, running quarterback. Head coach Tom Gilmore noted the quarterback designed runs his defense will need to be ready for.
Discipline will be key for the Mountain Hawks.