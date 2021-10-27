BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks found their rhythm offensively last Saturday at Fordham. Lehigh falling to the Rams, 35-28 after a fourth quarter comeback.
On top of their four touchdown performance, the Mountain Hawks offense racked up 577 yards.
Sophomore quarterback, Dante Perri commented on all those around him, from the line to the playmakers. Perri mentioned the confidence growing on the offensive side of the ball during the game.
The Mountain Hawks defensively held the Rams below their average points per game.
With another high powered team in Holy Cross next on the schedule, both the offense and defense will have to step it once again. The Crusaders offensively are ranked second in the Patriot League.
Kickoff between the Mountain Hawks and Crusaders is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, at Goodman Stadium.