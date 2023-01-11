BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Lady Mountain Hawks are set to take on Holy Cross in a key Patriot League clash. The Mountain Hawks are sitting at 3-1 in league play heading into this meeting with the Crusaders.
The Crusaders are currently one of the first place teams in the league, a win over them would give Lehigh an edge moving forward.
Heading into Wednesday nights game, the Mountain Hawks have won four out of their last five. Their game coming together at the right time as they enter a key stretch of the season.
For head coach Addie Micir, she credits the Mountain Hawks stellar form of late from their tough non-conference schedule.