BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have dropped their last three games heading into rivalry week against Lafayette on Saturday. The Mountain Hawks had won four in a row prior to this slump coming down the stretch. This Saturday they'll look to break out of it, and ruin their rivals chances at a Patriot League title.
Tom Gilmore's squad knows what it will take to bring down the Leopards, and what things need to be corrected in order to get back on track. This year marks the 155th meeting between Lehigh and Lafayette.