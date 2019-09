Lehigh looks to shake off home opener on the road at Villanova All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Lehigh at Villanova football preview Video

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh is coming off a disappointing start to the season at home, when a missed field goal cost the Mountain Hawks a win over St. Francis.

Head Coach Tom Gilmore saw plenty of things out of his team on Saturday to still feel good moving forward after the loss.

Next up for the Mountain Hawks is a road trip to 24th ranked Villanova on Saturday.