EASTON, Pa. - Two weeks after suffering a four-point loss to rival Lafayette, Lehigh never trailed in a 78-58 win at Kirby Sports Center.
The outcome put a damper on the Leopards celebration held in honor of retiring coach Fran O'Hanlon who was coaching his final regular season home game. The Mountain Hawks shot over 54-percent from the field and held the hosts to just 34%. They also held a large 42-31 rebounding advantage.
Junior Evan Taylor was magnificent for Lehigh - shooting 10-of-11 from the field and leading all scorers with 23 points. Senior Nic Lynch finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as eleven players found the scoring column for the Mountain Hawks.
Both teams will move on to the full field Patriot League Tournament. The Leopards earned a No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Bucknell on Tuesday in a first round game. Lehigh earned a home game in the quarterfinal round as the No. 4 seed and will entertain No. 5 Army West Point on Thursday.