BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's basketball team delivered a comeback for the ages on Wednesday when they erased a 15-point deficit in the final three minutes to edge Navy for an improbable Patriot League win.
The Mountain Hawks, who are in a four-way tie for second place, hope to ride that momentum when they host Boston University on Saturday afternoon at Stabler Arena.
Senior Nic Lynch netted a season-high 18 points in the win over the Mids including a pair of three-point field goals down the stretch.
"Going into the last media timeout it was kind of the last conversation we had," Lynch said. "Keep pushing keep trying to make things happen. Keep being aggressive."
The Terriers edged Lehigh 80-74 in Boston two weeks ago and head coach Brett Reed's squad will be looking to turn the tables the second time around.