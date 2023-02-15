College basketball hitting the hardwood all around the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. The Lehigh men, Lafayette and Moravian women's teams all playing host.
The Mountain Hawks taking on Navy, and falling into a tie for second place in the Patriot League after a, 75-64 loss. It's the fifth straight win for the Midshipmen, who are also 9-6 in league play.
Elsewhere, Patriot League women's play in Easton saw the Leopards fall to Loyola (Md.), 66-55. The Greyhounds snapped a 10-game losing streak in the process. This loss dropping the Leopards to 8-16, 5-9.
Back to Bethlehem for some Division III hoops, the Lady Greyhounds also on the losing end of the scoreboard Wednesday night falling to Scranton, 73-45.
Even with the loss, the Greyhounds still sit at fourth in the Landmark Conference standings. Currently, that is good enough to make it into the conference tournament as we enter the home stretch.