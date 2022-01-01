WASHINGTON, D.C. - After a disappointing 2-10 start to the regular season, the Lehigh men's basketball team got the new year and conference schedule off to a good start with a 63-31 win at American.
The Mountain Hawks dug themselves a big hole as the hosts went on a 17-0 run midway through the first half to build a 30-11 lead. Lehigh responded with three consecutive 3-point field goals and were able to whittle the deficit to nine by halftime.
Head coach Brett reed's squad continued the momentum after the break and outscored the Eagles 11-3 to cut the lead to 38-37 on Evan Taylor's turnaround jumper. Taylor led all scorers with a career-high 25 points.
The Patriot League opener was a back-and-forth affair for the final 16 minutes. The Mountain Hawks grabbed a 62-58 advantage on a Jeameril Wilson dunk with 29 seconds remaining and were able to withstand a late three-point field goal by Elijah Stephens and a miss by American in the final seconds to earn the win.
Stephens led the Eagles with 18 points. Lehigh is scheduled to host Colgate on Tuesday evening in their Patriot League home opener.