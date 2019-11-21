PITTSBURGH - Pitt topped Lehigh 2-0 in an NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament game on Thursday evening. The loss ends the 2019 campaign for the Mountain Hawks, who captured the Patriot League championship earlier this month.
The Panthers netted both of their goals in the first half. The first came in the 18th minute from Edward Kizza. Then the second tally came right before half, in the 44th minute when Bryce Washington found the back of the net.
Pitt out shot Lehigh, 18-8, in the game. The Mountain Hawks had four shots on goal to Pitt's eight.
The Panthers move on to the second round to face Georgetown.