BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have been on the wrong side of the scoreboard since their season opening win over Lafayette. Unfortunately, Sunday's contest with Bucknell wouldn't be any different in a 77-61 loss.
The Mountain Hawks battled till the end and held a one point lead at the half before the Bison took over in the second half. Lehigh now just 1-5 on the season.
Four Mountain Hawks players ended the game in double figures, Evan Taylor leading the way with 15 points in the effort. On the other side, John Meeks was a force for the Bison finishing with a game high 31 points.
Next up for the Mountain Hawks a home-and-home series with Holy Cross, starting on the road next Saturday.