Lafayette and Lehigh both lost their final regular season games on Sunday and the two rivals will meet in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinal round on Thursday, according to the pairings announced by the league.
Lehigh finished the regular season as the third seed and will host No. 6 Lafayette at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks were edged by Boston University as Walter Whyte led the Terriers with 19 points in a 59-56 victory.
The Leopards, playing without standout point guard C.J. Fulton, lost their fourth straight game - a 75-65 setback at Bucknell. The final seedings for the Patriot League Men's Basketball Tournament are: 1. Colgate, 2. Navy, 3. Lehigh, 4. Army, 5. Boston University, 6. Lafayette, 7. American, 8. Loyola 9. Holy Cross, 10. Bucknell.
In addition to the Lehigh-Lafayette matchup, Army will host Boston U. on Thursday. Colgate will play the winner of Tuesday's contest between No. 9 Holy Cross at No. 8 Loyola and Navy will square off against the winner of No. 10 Bucknell at No. 7 American.