NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...northeast Pennsylvania...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. In southeast Pennsylvania...Eastern Chester, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected today and this evening. The rains may fall in a short period of time and cause flooding of creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&