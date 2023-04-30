PHOENIX, Md. - The Lehigh men's golf squad brought home all of the hardware from the 2023 Patriot League Championships with Mountain Hawks capturing the team title and senior Daniel Song prevailing as medalist at Hillendale Country Club.
Song posted a one-over-par 217 to post a three-shot victory over Michael Crowley of host Loyola Maryland. Sophomore Aidan Oehrle finished on third place overall at 222 and joined Song on the All-Patriot League first team. It is the first Patriot League team title for Lehigh and Song is the third-ever medalist in program history.
Lehigh earns a spot in the NCAA Tournament and will learn which region they are placed in during the selection show on Wednesday. The selections will be announced on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. The six regions are Auburn University Club (Auburn, Ala.), Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, S.C.), Eagle Eye GC (East Lansing, Mich.), Bear’s Best (Las Vegas, Nev.), Jimmie Austin GC (Norman, Okla.), Institute GC (Morgan Hill, Calif.).