EASTON, Pa. - The Lehigh men's golf team was the only team in the red at the Abarta Coca-Cola Classic finishing at minus-6 to win the event hosted by Lafayette College at Northampton Country Club.
The Mountain Hawks placed three players in the top-ten, led by Aiden Oehrle (-4) who finished in a tie for second and Daniel Song (-3) who was a solo fourth at the end of the two-round event. Fairfield University's Killian McGinley was the medalist with an impressive -8 to win the individual honors by four strokes.
The Leopards finished in a tie for seventh as a team with both Carter Albon and Ray Dennehy finishing at even par in a group that included Lehigh's David Hurly in ninth place.
This was the final regular season match for both teams as they will head to the Hillendale Country Club in Maryland to take part in the Patriot League Tournament from April 28-30 hosted by Loyola.