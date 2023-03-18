BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 15 Army West Point used a big third quarter to rally for a 12-10 men's lacrosse victory over Lehigh on Saturday at Ulrich Sports Complex.
Justin Tiernan scored three first half goals as the Mountain Hawks (5-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 6-4 lead. The Black Knights responded with a 4-0 third quarter to take the lead. Lehigh's Scott Cole scored three in the final quarter, but the visitors matched the Mountain Hawks output over the final 15 minutes.
Lehigh will play a non-league contest at No. 17 Georgetown on March 25.