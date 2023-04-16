BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's lacrosse team clinched a spot in the Patriot League tournament with a 15-8 win over Colgate on Sunday in the conclusion of a game that was suspended due to weather the previous day.
Cole Scott scored five goals and Christian Mule' added a pair of goals and four assists as the Mountain Hawks (8-3) improved to 5-1 in the Patriot League.
Lehigh led just 3-2 in the first quarter when play was halted on Saturday due to inclement weather. The hosts would go on to score eight of the next ten goals to seize control of the contest.
The Mountain Hawks will finish the Patriot League regular season on April 22 at Boston University. Lehigh and the Terriers are currently tied for second in the league standings, one game behind Army.