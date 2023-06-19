BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh Men's Lacrosse head coach Kevin Cassese is stepping down after 16 seasons leading the Mountain Hawks to become the Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at the University of Virginia. The Cavaliers reached the semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Tournament before losing in overtime to eventual champion Notre Dame.
Will Scudder, a 2011 Lehigh graduate and former team captain and All-Patriot League honoree, will succeed Cassese as the Smith Family Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach. Scudder was an assistant under Cassese for 10 seasons - including the last five serving as associate head coach.
Cassese led the Mountain Hawks to three NCAA Tournament appearances, winning Patriot League Tournament titles in 2012 and 2013 and earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships as the top seed in the Patriot League in 2021.
“I am incredibly grateful for the 16 years I spent at Lehigh University,” Cassese said. “My goal was to leave Lehigh Lacrosse in a better place than how I found it. I feel that goal was accomplished and I am extremely proud of that. I wish Lehigh Lacrosse nothing but great success moving forward."