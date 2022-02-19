GENEVA, N.Y. - Visiting Lehigh scored the final three goals of the game, but the rally came up just short in a 14-13 loss to Hobart on Saturday at Boswell Field.
Goals by Dakota Eierman, Scott Cole and Quinn Armstrong all found the net to close the deficit to a single goal. A pair of shots by the Mountain Hawks (1-1) in the final 12 seconds were turned away by goalie Kevin Holtby.
It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2004 and the first win by the Statesman over a ranked opponent since 2016.
Cole and Tommy Schelling each had three goals for Lehigh who host Cornell next Saturday.