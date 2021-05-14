BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's lacrosse team is set to restart it search for a title this weekend. The Mountain Hawks enter the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Tournament on Saturday.
The team returns to the field after seeing the Patriot League championship called off due to COVID-19 concerns with Loyola, who had a positive test result and needed to withdraw from the tournament. The Mountain Hawks received the league's automatic berth into the national playoffs.
Now Lehigh resets its focus on Rutgers, its first round opponent.