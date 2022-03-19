WEST POINT, N.Y. - Cole Kirst scored four goals and Scott Cole added three as Lehigh men's lacrosse knocked off No. 9 Army West Point 11-10 at Michie Stadium.
The Mountain Hawks jumped out quickly and led 4-1 after one quarter and 9-5 through three. The host Black Knights battled back to close within one goal but Lehigh (4-2, 2-0) never let the hosts gain the lead and are tied atop the Patriot League standings with Boston University and Loyola Maryland.
James Spence stopped 10 shots and earned the win in goal for the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh has a pair of non-league matches against Georgetown and Binghamton before resuming the Patriot League schedule at Lafayette on April 2.