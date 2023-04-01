BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh used a big third quarter to pull away for a 15-9 men's lacrosse vicory over rival Lafayette on Saturday at Ulrich Sports Complex.
Senior Justin Tiernan scored two of his team-high four goals as the Mountain Hawks (6-3, 3-1) outscored the visitors 6-1 in the third. Christian Mule' and Scott Cole each added two goals and five assists as Lehigh snapped a two-game losing streak.
Junior Kalman Kraham had three goals for the Leopards (4-7, 1-4). Lafayette hosts Holy Cross on April while the Mountain Hawks travel to Bucknell.