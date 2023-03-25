WASHINGTON - Senior attack Christian Mule' scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, but the the Lehigh men's lacrosse squad lost 17-15 at No. 17 Georgetown in a non-league contest on Saturday.
Mule's second goal of the game put Lehigh on top 10-8 late in the second period, but the Hoyas would score the next four goals wrapped around intermission to take the lead. Matt Marker and Scott Cole would score third period goals to pull the Mountain Hawks within one on two occasions, but the Hoyas answered with another four-goal outburst to push the lead to five.
This was the final non-league match on the schedule for Lehigh, who will host rival Lafayette on Saturday.