BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh women's basketball at home on Thursday night, hosting Bucknell in a Patriot League showdown. The Mountain Hawks getting the win, 64-51.
After trailing by one heading into the second quarter, the Mountain Hawks would flip a switch in the second. They would go on to outscore the Bison by 16 to take hold in the contest.
Frannie Hottinger would finish with another double-double on the season, 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Lehigh improves to 6-8 overall, and 2-1 in Patriot League play which is good enough to be part of a three-way tie for first place.