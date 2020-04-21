BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh football team is entering the second season under head coach Tom Gilmore. This upcoming season is where the Mountain Hawks look to take big strides and spring practice would have been pivotal for that progress, but the coronavirus pandemic stopped those plans.
Despite the lack of in-person training this spring, Lehigh understands football takes a backseat right now.
"This being our second year, this is the year that you develop the most. And with a young team, a relatively inexperienced team, this is a critical time in that situation more than any other year," Gilmore said. "We understand the situation, and the need for the public and everyone involved to stay healthy, to stay safe. But it's still disappointing not to have that opportunity to develop the team more and to evaluate some of the younger guys that we were hoping that were ready to step up into bigger roles."
The Mountain Hawks went 4-7 a year ago, but their last few losses were by slim margins. Gilmore and his staff have high hopes for the 2020 season and are trying to get creative to still get training with their players.
"It presents an opportunity for us to be innovative, both as coaches and as players, on how we can develop at this time, certainly in a different way, and that's what we're looking to do," Gilmore said. "We're trying to look at this as just as another piece of adversity. Fight through it, get tougher, and find a way to develop under the circumstances, even though it's going to be challenging. We do have a Cloud system with our video system, where we can push video, teaching tapes with voice-over, things like that. So, there's tools that we can get to our players to help them develop."