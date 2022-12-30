BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team opened up Patriot League play with a, 90-68 win over Army on Friday afternoon at Stabler Arena.
The Mountain Hawks used a 33 point second quarter to leave little doubt in this one. Four scorers finishing with double-figures in the win, Frannie Hottinger leading the bunch with 22.
MacKenzie Kramer close behind Hottinger with 18, half of her points coming from three-point range.
The Mountain Hawks enter the new year at 5-7 overall, after their league opening win. Hottinger commented on the importance for them to start of the league schedule strong, and the confidence it gives them moving forward.
Lehigh heads to Colgate next week.