BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh got into the win column for the first time in 2022, escaping the nation's capital with a win over Georgetown. Now, the Mountain Hawks return to Goodman Stadium for their home opener at, 1-1.
The Mountain Hawks stood tall in several situations on Saturday against the Hoyas. While the win wasn't pretty, Tim Gilmore and crew are happy with the result, and making big plays when they were needed.
Richmond comes to town, also at 1-1, presenting a very balanced offensive attack. The Spiders put up nearly 500 yards of offense in their win on Saturday.
This is an offense that works with plenty of tempo, getting setup immediately after one play ends. Donovan Thomas, a junior defensive back for the Mountain Hawks knows that it'll take some adjusting on the fly to get accustomed to the pace of play.
Lehigh and Richmond kickoff at 12:00 PM on Saturday.