BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh's condensed Spring season showed them that defensively they can lock teams down, but offensively there is still work to do. They will get quite the gauge of where they are to start the season, against Villanova.
The Mountain Hawks return home in front of fans for the first time in over a year. Head coach, Tom Gilmore can sense the excitement amongst his squad to get back out in front of the fans.
Lehigh is a young team heading into 2021, only 10 seniors make up some experience. Gilmore calls this season a "work in progress", but he is happy with the progress made so far.
Quarterback, Cross Wilkinson is also pleased with the progress they have shown as a team. The offensive side of the ball has struggled recently, and Wilkinson can see week in and week out the improvements being made in practice.
Lehigh's season opener kicks off at noon on Saturday.