BETHLEHEM, Pa. - College hoops taking place in the Christmas City on Wednesday night. The Lehigh women continue to roll, across the way the Moravian men were less fortunate.
The Lady Mountain Hawks pulled within a game of first place in the Patriot League with a 72-56 win over Colgate.
Emma Grothaus finishing with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds to help in the Mountain Hawks win. MacKenzie Kramer led the way in scoring on both sides with 17 points.
Lehigh improves to 16-6, 8-3 in league play. Boston University and Holy Cross in front of them tied for first.
At Moravian, the Greyhounds grabbed an early 10-point lead before squandering it in a 89-60 loss to Landmark leading Susquehanna.
Danny Cooper finished with a game-high 23 points for the Greyhounds. Moravian falls to 9-13, 4-7 on the season.