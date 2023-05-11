BOSTON - The second-seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks opened up Patriot League Tournament play with a, 5-1 win over Army West Point. Chloe Hess with a commanding performance in the circle for the Mountain Hawks.
Hess would toss a complete game, allowing just four hits to go along with one run, and striking out six Black Knights batters in the win.
In the early going it was looking like anyone's game, the Mountain Hawks opening the scoring in the second inning. Rory Dudley reaching on an error which allowed Brooke Cannon to score, 1-0.
The Black Knights tied things up in the fourth inning with with an RBI double by Kaci Donaldson.
All Mountain Hawks the rest of the way, starting in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lily Owens ripped an RBI single to break the tie, few batters later Sydney Parlett would reach on a fielder's choice that allowed Owens to score, 3-1 Mountain Hawks.
Sixth inning, two more Mountain Hawks runs are put on the board. Emily Cimino with a two-run double to center field, 5-1. Hess would shutdown the Black Knights in the seventh to secure the win.
Lehigh will take on the top-seed, Boston University on Friday morning with the first pitch scheduled for 11:00 AM.