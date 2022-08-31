BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh opens the 2022 season with a tall task in Villanova on Friday night. The Wildcats are ranked fifth in the preseason FCS, and have beaten the Mountain Hawks nine straight times.
Leading up to game week, and all through the offseason and camp, head coach Tom Gilmore has seen a different approach from his players.
The Mountain Hawks will be tested right out of the gate, giving everyone a pretty good gauge as to where this team is in their development. A strong camp has the team and staff looking forward to hitting the turf with the Wildcats on Friday night.
:14 Tom Gilmore/LEHIGH HEAD COACH
:28 LaTreil Wimberly/LEHIGH JUNIOR DEFENSIVE BACK
1:03 Jalen Burbage/LEHIGH SENIOR WIDE RECEIVER
It's been a long and arduous offseason journey, but the Mountain Hawks are excited that game week is finally here. Head Coach Tom Gilmore has been pleased in the competition he's seen in training camp and the positive attitude his experienced team is showing.
TOM GILMORE
"Just a completely different feel. They did things with a great attitude. They took initiative. They did a lot of player-led activities, and I think it made a whole lot of difference in the whole atmosphere of preseason camp. It was a lot more fun."
LATREIL WIMBERLY
"We definitely took some strides as being a player-led team. And you got to see that during practice. Instead of the coaches coaching, the coaches let the players step in and coach our players up and it means more to the players. And that lets them go out there and improve during practice."
DAVE LESKO
Lehigh opens up on the road with a big challenge, as they travel to the Main Line to battle Villanova Friday night, a team they've dropped nine in a row to. The Wildcats return six starters on offense and three on defense, are the preseason pick to defend their CAA championship and are ranked 5th nationally in the FCS Coaches poll.
"They're a physical unit, so you know, they're going to try and come out and attack us, because everybody knows what the score was last year. So, they might try to come out and try to bully us a little bit. But we're a completely different team compared to what we were last year. So, I don’t know, we'll just have to see when it comes to gameday."
TOM GILMORE
"They're really comfortable in their systems, their players are, and they've been able to reload most years with really good players. So, they've created a lot of challenges over the years, and I think this will be a big challenge for us again this year. But it will also provide that extra motivation. You know, when you're playing a quality opponent, there's no way you can take them lightly. You know you have to step up your game."
In Bethlehem, Dave Lesko 69 Sports.