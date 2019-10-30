BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have won four straight games after an 0-3 start. The latest win came against Georgetown on a field goal as time expired for the 27-24 victory last Saturday.
Lehigh welcomes a Holy Cross team that has won three of their last four games to Goodman Stadium this week. The Crusaders and Mountain Hawks are both undefeated in Patriot League play, Lehigh having played one more conference game. A win Saturday gives the Mountain Hawks control of the Patriot League.