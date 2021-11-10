BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh finally got back in the win column last Saturday on the road at Bucknell. Now the Mountain Hawks will look to ride that momentum into their game against Georgetown.
Getting that first win of the season, and as a program after 15 straight losses was dubbed the "barrier that we needed to break", by junior defensive lineman, Mikhari Sibblis.
This Mountain Hawks is hoping to prove that to be true against Georgetown this Saturday at Goodman Stadium. The Hoyas entering this contest with a 2-6 record, but have the second best passing offense and defense in the Patriot League.
Head coach Tom Gilmore mentioned that his squad needs to continue execute, playing their "A" game, to take down the Hoyas.