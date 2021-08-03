BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After no Fall season, and a shortened Spring season, Lehigh is ready to return to the field this Fall, and to turn the corner. The Mountain Hawks feel as if they're right there going into the third season with Tom Gilmore as head coach.
This will be the first true preseason camp for the Mountain Hawks since the 2019 season. After four straight losses to close out 2019, and an 0-3 Spring season, this team is ready to redeem themselves.
They will get their chance early on, opening the season against Villanova at home on September 4th.
Linebacker Peter Haffner and offensive linemen Justin Gurth both reitirated the excitement this group has entering the 2021 season. Haffner stating they have a chip on their shoulder to go out and prove themselves.