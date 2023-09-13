BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh went on the road in week two and captured the first win in the Kevin Cahill era. The Mountain Hawks putting on a solid offensive showing to knock off Merrimack, 14-12.
Brayten Silbor threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, along with one interception in the win. From there the Mountain Hawks defense held off the comeback attempt to improve to 1-1.
A good feeling all around for the program, and especially for first year head coach Cahill,
"We had to go down and play in a different venue and lightning delay, everything that a lot of teams were dealing with on the East Coast, and our kids persevered over it and we found a way to win the game at the end of it. And I was really happy for our program, for our kids. They worked hard for it and they deserved it."
This week, the Mountain Hawks return home to host Cornell out of the Ivy League. Last season the Big Red handed the Mountain Hawks a 19-15 loss. That close contest something they're expecting once again this year.
The Big Red have an athletic quarterback that poses a threat with his arm and legs. Their offensive line posing another threat, a stout group up front that will be a challenge for the defensive line to breakdown.
Even with the imposing offensive line of the Big Red, the Mountain Hawks are confident. TJ Burke, a sophomore defensive linemen is looking forward to the matchup and what his group and the offense are capable of.
"You know, up front I think we're going to be able to do a lot of things we want to do. I think with Brayton getting into his third game this week, I think he's going to do a lot of good things at quarterback for us...I think everything's just coming together really smoothly. So, I think we're going to be in a good spot."
Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday at Goodman Stadium.
(Video Courtesy: NEC Front Row)