BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh's struggles on the football field continued last Saturday in their 30-3 loss at Colgate. The Mountain Hawks still trying to figure out how to get things going offensively.
Head coach Tom Gilmore points to the inexperience of his group, with several new faces all over the field. Gilmore is hoping to see some consistency in the right direction as the season continues.
For senior offensive lineman, Justin Gurth, he reiterated much of the same as his coach. Gurth pointed to injuries playing a factor for the inexperience, and knows this group needs to look at the tape and reset.
On Saturday the Mountain Hawks return home to take on the 1-1 Yale Bulldogs.