BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh hasn't played a football game in over 400 days, back before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the sports world down. On Saturday, the Mountain Hawks will take to the field for a game.
With a shortened Patriot League season on the horizon, and happening during the Spring, the Mountain Hawks have dealt with some unusual practicing circumstances. This hasn't fazed the team at all, both players and coaches alike are just happy to get back on the field.
Linebacker Pete Haffner commented on the feeling on getting back out there and resuming football activities, "it just feels great being back out there, competing with your friends, teammates, and coaches..it's been a lot of fun."
The Mountain Hawk enter the shortened Spring season as an inexperienced group. Head coach Tom Gilmore believes in his young talent, but is hopeful they can gel and get acclimated with the game at the college level quickly.
Lehigh opens the season Saturday afternoon at home against Holy Cross.