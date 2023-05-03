BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh took control in the second half and never looked back in their Patriot League quarterfinal win over rival Lafayette, 12-8. The Mountain Hawks outscored the Leopards, 10-5 in the second half.
A low scoring affair the first half, after two goals in the first quarter the Leopards shut out the Mountain Hawks in the second to take a, 3-2 lead into the halftime break.
After a goal apiece to start the second half, the Mountain Hawks opened up an, 8-0 run to take control of the game. Scott Cole recording three of those during the run, he would be one of two Mountain Hawks to record a hat trick, Justin Tiernan the other.
The run putting the Mountain Hawks up, 11-4 while keeping the Leopards scoreless for roughly 20 minutes. The Leopards would respond with four straight goals to cut into the lead, but it wouldn't be enough.
The Mountain Hawks will take on Army at Boston University on Friday at 7PM.