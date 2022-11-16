BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rivalry 158 takes place this Saturday at Lafayette's Fisher Stadium. Lehigh looks to make it two in-a-row over the Leopards, and their third win overall on the season.
The Mountain Hawks are riding a wave of momentum into the annual rivalry matchup, totaling just under 500 yards of offense in their win over Colgate last Saturday.
While Tom Gilmore and company would like to carry over the same exact style of play offensively, they know that nothing is ever given in this rivalry.
On the flip side of the ball, the Leopards offense providing plenty to think about for the Mountain Hawks. Having used several different quarterbacks and utilizing three running backs makes for plenty of potential wrinkles in the game plan.
Lehigh will look to leave Fisher Stadium with their sixth rivalry win over the last eight games.