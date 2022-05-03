BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's lacrosse is headed to the Patriot League semifinals with a 14-8 win over Navy at home on Tuesday.
The Mountain Hawks started the night off with four unanswered goals to grab an early 4-0 lead. Tommy Schelling scoring one of his four goals on the night during this run.
Schelling was one of five Mountain Hawks to score more than one goal in the win.
Lehigh never trailed in this one, leading by as many as eight points during one point in the fourth quarter. The Mountain Hawks travel to Boston University for the semifinals.